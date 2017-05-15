Comeys attend musical the weekend after firing

Story highlights Comey and his wife attended Fun Home, a musical playing at the National Theatre

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey made a rare public appearance Saturday night when he attended a musical in Washington.

Comey and his wife, Patrice, attended a performance of "Fun Home," a Tony Awards-winning musical playing at the National Theatre.

The show is about a woman attempting to make sense of her identity by examining her relationship with her father.

The musical's Twitter account posted a photo of Comey with the cast backstage.

Today James Comey and his wife Patrice joined us at #FunHome in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/W5HLrgKaPi — Fun Home (@funhomemusical) May 13, 2017