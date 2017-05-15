Comeys attend musical the weekend after firing

Story highlights
(CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey made a rare public appearance Saturday night when he attended a musical in Washington.
Comey and his wife, Patrice, attended a performance of "Fun Home," a Tony Awards-winning musical playing at the National Theatre.
The show is about a woman attempting to make sense of her identity by examining her relationship with her father.
The musical's Twitter account posted a photo of Comey with the cast backstage.
Comey has not spoken publicly about his firing by President Donald Trump and has so far turned down an invitation to testify to the Senate intelligence committee about his termination.