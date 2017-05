Hillary Clinton officially launches 'resistance' outside group

(CNN) Hillary Clinton officially announced Monday her post-2016 election plans: A political organization aimed at funding "resistance" groups that are standing up to President Donald Trump.

Clinton tweeted that she was launching "Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office."

We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

The group also included a website, which described the group's goal as looking to "advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come."

Sources told CNN earlier this month that the former secretary of state , months after her 2016 campaign loss, was working with former aides and donors to build an organization that will look to fund and invest in groups that have impressed her since her 2016 election loss.

In an email to supporters and donors, Clinton said Monday that those groups include Swing Left, a grassroots network supporting Democratic House candidates in swing districts; Emerge America, a group urging Democratic women to run for office; Color of Change, a criminal justice reform focused organization; Indivisible, the effort that has spearheaded the protests at congressional town halls across the country; and Run for Something, a group formed by former Clinton campaigns staffers that looks to urge young people to run for local office.

