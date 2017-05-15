Gregg Popovich just can't stop talking about Donald Trump

(CNN) Before his team's 113-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors Sunday afternoon, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich popped -- ahem -- off on President Donald Trump. Here's what he said:

"Usually things happen in the world and you go to work and you have your family and your friends and you do what you do.To this day, I feel like there's a cloud, a pall over the whole country in a paranoid, surreal sort of way. It's got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election, it has to do with the way one individual conducts himself, and that's embarrassing. It's dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. For this individual, he's in a game show. Everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things, it's a ruse. Disingenuous, cynical."

This is far from a new thing for Popovich, who has emerged as one of Trump's most consistent critics since he won the White House last November. USA Today's "For the Win" blog counts 5 other times that the Spurs coach has hammered Trump -- and that's just in the last year or so.

"It's still early and I'm still sick to my stomach. Not basically because the Republicans won or anything, but the disgusting tenor and tone and all the comments that have been xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, and I live in that country where half the country ignored all that to elect someone. That's the scariest part of the whole thing to me.....