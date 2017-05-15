Here's a list of possible candidates for FBI director

Story highlights Andrew McCabe assumed the position of acting director last week

Here's a list of candidates who interviewed at the Department of Justice over the weekend

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is moving quickly to select the next director of the FBI after interviewing several candidates over the weekend.

President Donald Trump will read reports and recommendations from the interviews and then meet with a few leading candidates himself, a senior White House official has told CNN. There is no set number of finalists that the President has pledged to interview personally.

Here's a list of candidates who interviewed at the Department of Justice over the weekend:

Alice Fisher, a partner at Lathan & Watkins in Washington;

Adam Lee, FBI special agent-in-charge, Richmond, Virginia;

Read More