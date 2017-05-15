The White House still won't say whether Donald Trump is taping phone calls

(CNN) On Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to offer any clarity on a simple but absolutely critical question: Is President Donald Trump taping phone calls he makes and receives?

The President has nothing further on that," Spicer said at one point.

"The President's made clear that's what his position is," he said at another.

There's a number of problems with those responses but the most obvious is this: Trump has, in no way, shape or form made clear what his "position" is on taping phone calls.

Here's the extent of Trump's "position," which came in the form of a tweet last Friday morning: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

In the 72 hours since that Trump tweet, the White House has provided absolutely zero guidance as to whether it was meant in jest or is, in fact, a reflection of what Trump is actually doing.

