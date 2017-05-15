Story highlights A published report cited officials who said Trump shared highly classified information with Russians last week

He has repeatedly blasted others for sharing classified information

Washington (CNN) A stunning report by The Washington Post Monday said President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during last week's meeting at the White House.

If proven true, that disclosure would mean Trump violated a key diplomatic principle for which he repeatedly hammered Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said in a statement provided by White House press secretary Sean Spicer following the disclosure that Trump and the officials, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, discussed "common threats."

"The President and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation. At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly," McMaster's statement read.

CNN has not independently verified The Washington Post's report that Trump relayed code-word information jeopardizing a critical source of intelligence on ISIS, but Trump's criticism of Clinton's handling of classified information during the campaign are well documented and add a sense of irony to Monday's reporting.

Read More