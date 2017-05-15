Story highlights Democrats are working behind the scenes to try and GOP senators to oppose a new FBI director

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hinted at this Sunday on CNN

(CNN) Democrats are embracing reality when it comes to threats of blocking President Donald Trump's FBI director selection: They'll need Republican help to get it done, according to a senior Democratic aide.

As it stands, the Senate rules allow the FBI director nominee to be confirmed with just 51 votes, so Republicans can confirm any selection with zero Democratic help.

Democrats are working behind the scenes to try to get wary and concerned GOP senators to join them in their push to block any selection unless Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein names a special counsel.

At this point, it's far from a sure-thing strategy -- while there is no shortage or Republicans who have expressed problems with how and when James Comey was fired from the FBI's top spot, there has been no rush to embrace Democratic calls for a special counsel.

