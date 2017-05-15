Story highlights President Donald Trump might pick a new permanent director to head the FBI this week

That and several other high-profile hearings make up Congress' busy week

(CNN) The shockwaves that reverberated through Washington last week with the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey might take a while to subside as members of the House and Senate will remain focused this week on why it happened and the ramifications for the investigations into Russia's meddling in the US elections.

Many GOP members backed President Donald Trump's decision to can Comey because they believed the initial White House explanation that it was done at the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a respected long-serving prosecutor.

But now that Trump has admitted he planned to fire Comey all along, will GOP lawmakers still support the decision or be upset about the changed reasoning? That will be a key question this week.

Trump also indicated a replacement could be nominated for the Senate-confirmable 10-year term by the end of the week. The Senate's second-ranking Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, is a leading candidate who was interviewed for the position Saturday. If he gets it, a scramble will occur in the GOP leadership ranks.

