10 years ago: Comey testifies about confrontation with Bush White House

Story highlights Bharara asked Comey to testify about a 2004 incident when Comey and other Justice and FBI officials threatened to resign

Comey gave 20 minutes of riveting congressional testimony

(CNN) Ten years ago, a crisis that had hung over the Justice Department and Attorney General Alberto Gonzales was easing.

Democrats in Congress were investigating the firings of US attorneys and allegations of politicization of the department. They had drawn blood, but by May 2007, Gonzales seemed to have weathered the worst.

Then, James Comey showed up.

Preet Bharara, then counsel to Sen. Chuck Schumer, had called Comey, then general counsel at Lockheed. The two knew each other from their days when Bharara was a prosecutor in the Manhattan US attorney's office and Comey ran the office, the Justice Department's most prominent.

He asked Comey: Would you tell the story of the 2004 incident when Comey and other Justice and FBI officials threatened to resign in a showdown with Gonzales and George W. Bush's White House. Gonzales was the White House counsel in 2004.

Read More