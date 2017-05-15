Barron Trump to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Breaking News

US President Donald Trump, son Barron and wife, Melania, step off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport on March 17, 2017.
(CNN)President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's son, Barron, 11, will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, according to a letter obtained Monday by CNN.

"With consent from the family, we write to confirm that Barron will be a member of the Class of 2024," head of school Robert Kosasky and head of middle school and chief diversity officer Rodney Glasgow wrote in a letter to St. Andrew's families.
The school is approximately 20 miles from the White House. In 2011, the school instituted an innovative research center called the Center for Transformative Teaching & Learning, or CTTL.
    "The CTTL's priority is to ensure that 100% of St. Andrew's Pre-school through 12th grade teachers receive training and ongoing professional development (every school year) in Mind, Brain, and Education Science, the most innovative thinking being applied to enhancing teacher quality and student achievement today," per its website.
    Melania Trump, in a statement confirming her son's attendance, complimented the school for its "diverse community and commitment to academic excellence."
    "We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School," she said. "The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew's."
    The school's tuition is $38,590 for students in grades 6 through 8. There are 580 students enrolled in preschool through grade 12, with a 7:1 student-teacher ratio.
    Melania Trump is expected to make the move from New York to Washington with Barron at the conclusion of the school year.
    "They're already set," Trump said of his wife and son during an interview with Bloomberg earlier this month. "In fact, we just got him into a good school."
    He declined to name the school at the time.
    "Our inclusive culture and values are at the heart of why our faculty and staff, alumni, and current families love and take pride in St. Andrew's. As we came to know Barron through the admission process, it became clear that he, like all of our newly enrolled students, will be a great addition to St. Andrew's," the letter to parents said.
    The school reassured families that despite the unusual circumstances -- no member of a first family has ever attended St. Andrew's -- there would be minimal disruption.
    "School leaders are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that Postoak Campus logistics and security will continue to work smoothly and discreetly next year for all of our students and families. We are committed to maintaining the positive feel, flow, and safety of our campuses," the letter said.
    Former first daughter Malia Obama graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Northwest Washington last year. Her sister, Sasha, is currently a sophomore there. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of President Bill Clinton, also graduated from Sidwell in 1997. President Jimmy Carter made waves when his daughter, Amy, attended public school in Washington. The Kennedys held a kindergarten in the White House solarium for daughter Caroline in 1963.
    Barron's first day of school will be September 5.

    Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of The New York Times bestsellers "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House."