Barron Trump to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Story highlights Barron Trump is moving to Washington

He will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School

(CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's son, Barron, 11, will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, according to a letter obtained Monday by CNN.

"With consent from the family, we write to confirm that Barron will be a member of the Class of 2024," head of school Robert Kosasky and head of middle school and chief diversity officer Rodney Glasgow wrote in a letter to St. Andrew's families.

The school is approximately 20 miles from the White House. In 2011, the school instituted an innovative research center called the Center for Transformative Teaching & Learning, or CTTL.

"The CTTL's priority is to ensure that 100% of St. Andrew's Pre-school through 12th grade teachers receive training and ongoing professional development (every school year) in Mind, Brain, and Education Science, the most innovative thinking being applied to enhancing teacher quality and student achievement today," per its website

Melania Trump, in a statement confirming her son's attendance, complimented the school for its "diverse community and commitment to academic excellence."

Read More