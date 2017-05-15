State Dept.: Assad using crematorium to hide atrocities

Story highlights A State Department official says the regime could be killing as many as 50 detainees a day

In February, Amnesty International alleged that thousands of people have been hanged at Saydnaya

(CNN) The US said Monday it believes the Syrian government has built a large crematorium near the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison in an effort to hide mass atrocities carried out there, in newly unveiled declassified intelligence.

Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the State Department, laid out the evidence in a series of photographs and put the onus squarely on Russia, a supporter of President Bashar al-Assad, to rein in the Syrian regime's continued atrocities.

"Although the regime's many atrocities are well-documented, we believe the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of mass atrocities taking place in Saydnaya prison," Jones said. "We are appalled by the atrocities taking place in Syria" with the "seemingly unconditional support of Russian and Iran."

Jones said the regime could be killing as many as 50 detainees a day at Saydnaya. In February, Amnesty International alleged that thousands of people have been hanged at the Syrian prison just 45 minutes outside the capital of Damascus in a secret crackdown on dissent.

Amnesty's report, Human Slaughterhouse, said prisoners are moved in the middle of the night from their cells under the pretext of being transferred. They are taken to the grounds of the prison, where they are hanged, likely unaware of their fate until they feel the noose around their neck, Amnesty alleged.

Read More