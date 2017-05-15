Psaki: Trump is destroying the trust of our allies

Story highlights Jen Psaki: News reports that Trump shared secret information with Russia will alarm foreign intelligence partners already anxious about his impulsive actions

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She has worked as a consultant for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) As news broke on Monday evening that Donald Trump had, according to reports from the Washington Post and later the New York Times, shared code word (highly classified) intelligence with the Russian Foreign Minister during his visit to the Oval Office last week, the shock wave was felt far beyond the beltway.

Jen Psaki

When Washington wakes up on Tuesday, leaders in Middle Eastern and European capitals -- and elsewhere around the world -- could be hours into re-evaluating their intelligence sharing relationship with the United States.

And can you blame them?

Two former officials knowledgeable of the situation confirmed to CNN that the main points of the Post story are accurate, and if that is true, Donald Trump didn't just violate intelligence protocols -- he likely put the lives of members of the intelligence community serving an allied country at risk. People put their lives on the line to acquire the type of information President Trump reportedly shared.

It is pretty shocking. The man sitting in the Oval Office, with access to unfettered information not only from the United States, but also our "five eyes" partners -- the intelligence alliance we are part of with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom -- apparently cannot be trusted to keep it to himself.

