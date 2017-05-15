Trump again reveals his dangerous incompetence

Story highlights A new Washington Post report alleges that Trump gave Russian officials classified information

Frida Ghitis: If true, it's yet another example of the President's self-destructive behavior preventing the White House from functioning

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The Washington Post published yet another bombshell report about our President Monday. The story, citing unnamed US officials, alleges that Donald Trump gave visiting Russian officials details of intelligence on ISIS and a plot to blow up planes using laptops -- information that had been given to the United States by an ally.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and its ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, were made privy to information so secret that the United States had not shared with its own allies, according to the news report -- but Trump bragged about it to officials from a hostile government. CNN has not confirmed the Washington Post report or a New York Times report that followed it.

But if it is true, it would reflect an unspeakable lapse in judgment and could have serious ramifications for US security and diplomacy. Trump, who complains bitterly about how others treat him, has once again with his own behavior -- his own apparent inability to control himself -- created yet another mess for himself and for the country.

In the process, he is showing Americans -- once again -- that he is utterly incompetent. Americans have been willing to tolerate from him crassness, vulgarity, and a break with the country's norms and traditions, which he has sold with cynical slogans -- he would "drain the swamp" and "make America great again."

But constantly mounting evidence indicates that the claim of Trump and his supporters -- that Trump brought one overarching strength to the office, a businessman's competence -- is also a fraud.