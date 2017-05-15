James Comey's 'Fun' night out

Story highlights Kate Maltby: Comey goes to "Fun Home," a lesbian musical. What does this say about the type of public servant he is?

She says Comey, seen by many as dashing hopes of a first female president, hitting the bold show is still a tough sell

(CNN) Hillary Clinton went to see "The Color Purple" after losing last November's election; Mike Pence took his kids to see "Hamilton" after winning.

Kate Maltby

James Comey? The former FBI director -- over the past year one of the most scrutinized men in America -- has chosen a bold, lesbian feminist musical, Alison Bechdel's "Fun Home," for his low-profile/high-profile public appearance. Four days after being fired by Donald Trump as director of the FBI, Comey spent Saturday afternoon with his wife, Patrice, at the National Theater in Washington. Later he posed for a picture backstage with the cast.

There are many questions the country has about former FBI Director James Comey, but now, at least, we know what he does with his down time.

"Fun Home" has been described as an LGBT+ musical. That's an overly broad category: More specifically, "Fun Home" is a lesbian feminist coming of age tale. One would expect no less from Bechdel, the graphic novelist who coined "the Bechdel test" for a narrative's feminist credentials: "Does a work of fiction feature at least two women or girls who talk to each other about something other than a man or boy?"

Indeed, a key number in Bechdel's musical constitutes a celebration of the protagonist's first experience of lesbian sex. Comey told the cast of "Fun Home" he'd booked tickets after a fervent recommendation from his adult daughter.

