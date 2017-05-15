Breaking News

NIO EP9: Electric supercar smashes Nürburgring lap record

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 8:56 AM ET, Mon May 15, 2017

The all-electric NIO EP9 is the fastest road-legal car ever to take to the Nürburgring.
The all-electric NIO EP9 is the fastest road-legal car ever to take to the Nürburgring.
Boasting a top speed of 194mph (313kph) and 1-megawatt of power (equivalent to 1342 BHP), the NIO EP9 may just be the fastest electric car on the planet.
Boasting a top speed of 194mph (313kph) and 1-megawatt of power (equivalent to 1342 BHP), the NIO EP9 may just be the fastest electric car on the planet.
The Dendrobium &#39;hypercar&#39; made its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.
The Dendrobium 'hypercar' made its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.
The all-electric car has been created by Singapore-based Vanda Electrics with technological input from UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering.
DendrobiumThe all-electric car has been created by Singapore-based Vanda Electrics with technological input from UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering.
Williams Advanced Engineering is a technological division of the Williams Group which is most famous for its Formula One team. Co-founded by Frank Williams in 1977, the team, now run by Williams' daughter, Claire, has won nine constructors' titles during four decades in F1.
DendrobiumWilliams Advanced Engineering is a technological division of the Williams Group which is most famous for its Formula One team. Co-founded by Frank Williams in 1977, the team, now run by Williams' daughter, Claire, has won nine constructors' titles during four decades in F1.
Williams Advanced Engineering also provide the batteries that power Formula E cars. You can watch a CNN interview with Williams Advanced Engineering&#39;s operations manager Gary Ekerold here: &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/sports/2016/06/13/spc-supercharged-williams-battery.cnn&quot;&gt;Powering a Formula E race.&lt;/a&gt;
Williams Advanced Engineering also provide the batteries that power Formula E cars.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://dendrobiummotors.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dendrobium&lt;/a&gt; boasts a top speed in excess of 200 mph and a 0-60 mph acceration of 2.7 seconds, according to Vanda Electrics.
The Dendrobium boasts a top speed in excess of 200 mph and a 0-60 mph acceration of 2.7 seconds, according to Vanda Electrics.
Back In January, California-based &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ff.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Faraday Future&lt;/a&gt; revealed its new FF91 model at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ces.tech&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Consumer Electronics Show&lt;/a&gt; (CES) in Las Vegas.
Back In January, California-based Faraday Future revealed its new FF91 model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
CNN&#39;s Supercharged show was given a tour of the all-electric car by its chief designer Richard Kim and an exclusive peak at the interior. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/01/23/faraday-future-exclusive-backseat.cnn&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Watch: Inside the FF91 &lt;/a&gt;
CNN's Supercharged show was given a tour of the all-electric car by its chief designer Richard Kim and an exclusive peak at the interior.

Watch: Inside the FF91
The FF91 is billed as the fastest electric production car in the world, going from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds, marginally quicker than the Tesla S which clocks 2.5 seconds in the same test. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/19/motorsport/faraday-future-ff91-autonomous-electric-car-ces/&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;READ: FF91 blends speed, luxury and connectivity &lt;/a&gt;
The FF91 is billed as the fastest electric production car in the world, going from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds, marginally quicker than the Tesla S which clocks 2.5 seconds in the same test.

READ: FF91 blends speed, luxury and connectivity
Faraday Future has investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company's team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.
Faraday Future FFZero1 ConceptFaraday Future has investing heavily in electric cars. The striking FFZERO1 Concept car was shown off at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2016, and in October the company's team lined up on the grid for the start of the 2016-17 Formula E world championship.
Tesla has received more than 350,000 pre-orders for its new Model 3 and expects to start delivering the $35,000 car to customers in 2017.
Tesla has received more than 350,000 pre-orders for its new Model 3 and expects to start delivering the $35,000 car to customers in 2017.
Croatia-based Rimac Motors has announced that it's Concept One 'hypercar' will be getting an upgrade in 2018.
Rimac Concept OneCroatia-based Rimac Motors has announced that it's Concept One 'hypercar' will be getting an upgrade in 2018.
The upgrade, announced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, will see the cars power increase by 100 kilowatts to 900 kilowatts, the company said in a statement.
Rimac Concept OneThe upgrade, announced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, will see the cars power increase by 100 kilowatts to 900 kilowatts, the company said in a statement.
Upgrades will enable the refined Concept One to reach 200 kph (124 mph) in six seconds, according to Rimac.
Rimac Concept OneUpgrades will enable the refined Concept One to reach 200 kph (124 mph) in six seconds, according to Rimac.
As well as visiting the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the team behind the car will be heading to New York, Shanghai and Goodwood's Festival of Speed in the UK.
Rimac Concept OneAs well as visiting the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the team behind the car will be heading to New York, Shanghai and Goodwood's Festival of Speed in the UK.
The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars,&quot; Rimac&#39;s COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
Rimac Concept S The Concept S is essentially a GT version of the Concept One, featuring a big front splitter, air deflectors, side skirts, diffuser and a large rear spoiler. Rimac has no plans to make a new model in 2017 but will be looking to break world records.

"The goal in the upcoming year is to break some records to show Concept One is the fastest production car ever -- not just the fastest electric car but the fastest among all other gas-powered cars," Rimac's COO Monika Mikac told CNN.
The Chinese electric car maker and Formula E team set a new electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its NIO EP9 hypercar in November and is set to launch a mass market car in 2017. The EV will take some of its design cues from the NIO EP9, the company says, but it will only be available in China initially.
NextEV NIO EP9The Chinese electric car maker and Formula E team set a new electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its NIO EP9 hypercar in November and is set to launch a mass market car in 2017. The EV will take some of its design cues from the NIO EP9, the company says, but it will only be available in China initially.
The NIO EP9 produces an impressive 1,340 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. On a full charge the car has a range of 265 miles (426 kilometers).
NextEV NIO EP9The NIO EP9 produces an impressive 1,340 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. On a full charge the car has a range of 265 miles (426 kilometers).
Another supercar set to be unveiled at Geneva in March is the Techrules GT96 crafted by Italian auto designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Techrules GT96Another supercar set to be unveiled at Geneva in March is the Techrules GT96 crafted by Italian auto designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.
The sleek chassis is complemented by a patent-protected "TREV system" -- a hybrid powertrain technology with a built-in turbine generator -- which will create electricity in addition to the power stored in the batteries, the company says.
Techrules GT96The sleek chassis is complemented by a patent-protected "TREV system" -- a hybrid powertrain technology with a built-in turbine generator -- which will create electricity in addition to the power stored in the batteries, the company says.
Henrik Fisker has created some of modern motoring's most desirable cars, including the Aston Martin DB9 and V8 Vantage. The Fisker EMotion is an all-electric sports sedan which will boast a 400-mile (640-km) range, the company says.
Fisker EMotionHenrik Fisker has created some of modern motoring's most desirable cars, including the Aston Martin DB9 and V8 Vantage. The Fisker EMotion is an all-electric sports sedan which will boast a 400-mile (640-km) range, the company says.
The EMotion will feature a new electric power train layout with battery technology, constructed using graphene. The California-based automaker plans to unveil the car in mid-2017.
Fisker EMotion The EMotion will feature a new electric power train layout with battery technology, constructed using graphene. The California-based automaker plans to unveil the car in mid-2017.
San Diego-based Dubuc Motors is another small company with big electric dreams in 2017. The Tomahawk will boast a 300-mile (480-km) range and an impressive 0-60 mph time of three seconds.
Dubuc Tomahawk San Diego-based Dubuc Motors is another small company with big electric dreams in 2017. The Tomahawk will boast a 300-mile (480-km) range and an impressive 0-60 mph time of three seconds.
Dubuc is set to launch a crowdfunding campaign in early 2017 after self-financing the project for the last decade. With the help of investors, the company hopes to fine-tune the design, with the aim of unveiling the Tomahawk at November's Los Angeles Auto Show.
Dubuc TomahawkDubuc is set to launch a crowdfunding campaign in early 2017 after self-financing the project for the last decade. With the help of investors, the company hopes to fine-tune the design, with the aim of unveiling the Tomahawk at November's Los Angeles Auto Show.
Story highlights

  • NIO EP9 breaks Nürburgring lap record for road-legal vehicles
  • Electric supercars boasts megawatt of power, equivalent to 1342 BHP

(CNN)When you're going through "The Green Hell," keep going.

An electric supercar has completed a lap of the legendary Nürburgring in six minutes 45.90 seconds, shaving off 2.1 seconds off the previous best time by a road-legal vehicle -- set by the Radical SR8LM in 2009.
The NIO EP9 is a full half-minute quicker than the nearest EV challenger -- Toyota's TMG EV P002 -- and can now lay claim to being the fastest electric road car on the planet.
    "This is a fabulous achievement for NIO," Gerry Hughes, head of performance and Next EV Formula E team principal said in a statement. "I am very proud of the team that has worked tirelessly to achieve this accolade."
    The EP9 boasts one megawatt of power, equivalent to 1342 BHP, and a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
    Top Five Nürburgring Lap Times

    1 - NextEV NIO EP9 (6:45.90)

    2 - Radical SR8LM (6:48.00)

    3 - Lamborghini Huracan Performante (6:52.01)

    4 - Radical SR8 (6:56.08)

    5 - Porsche 918 Spyder (6:57.00)

    At full throttle, it can accelerate from standstill to 124 mph (200 kph) in just 7.1 seconds.
    The new lap record illustrates the importance of favorable conditions, with driver Peter Dumbreck taking 19.22 seconds off the EP9's previous time, recorded last October in "inclement" weather.
    NIO EP9 Records

    2:40.33 — Circuit of the Americas, Autonomous Lap Record

    6:45.90 — Nürburgring, Lap Record

    His new lap of the 12.9-mile (20.7-kilometer) German circuit is 35.73 seconds faster than the nearest Ferrari and more than 47 seconds faster than a Koenigsegg CCX.
    Powered by four inboard electric motors, the EP9 also tops the four-wheel drive leaderboard, edging out the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
    But the absolute lap record holder at the Nurburgring remains the Porsche 956, built in 1980s for the FIA World Sportscar Championship.
    During the 1983 "1000 km of Nürburgring" endurance race, Germany's Stefan Bellof recorded a still-unbeaten six minutes 11.13 seconds.
    The 73-turn circuit that winds its way through the Eifel mountains was nicknamed "The Green Hell" by triple Formula One world champion Jackie Stewart -- winner of three German Grand Prix when races were staged at the track during the 1960s and 1970s.
    Going forward, NIO plans to produce a limited run of ten EP9 supercars, made to order.
    The price? $1.48 million.