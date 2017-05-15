Trump to dive into Mideast conflict on first presidential trip

(CNN) Donald Trump is set to meet Palestinian and Israeli leaders almost back-to-back on his first foreign trip as US President.

Trump is widely expected to use the trip to give fresh impetus to Middle East peace talks.

Fatah and Palestinian Liberation Organization officials have told CNN that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend an "Arab, Islamic, and American Conference" in Saudi Arabia next Sunday, an event Trump is also expected to attend.

Over a dozen heads of state from Arab and Islamic nations have been invited to attend the conference, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. It says leaders from Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan and all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have been invited.

The following day, Trump is set to travel to Jerusalem, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among other Israeli leaders.