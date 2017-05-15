Latest al Qaeda propaganda highlights bin Laden's son

Story highlights Hamza bin Laden is believed to be in his late 20s

"He had enormous public-speaking abilities at a very young age," says former FBI agent

(CNN) A new propaganda message featuring the son of Osama bin Laden could be evidence that the militant group is trying to rejuvenate its global appeal by using a new generation of the bin Laden family.

In a 10-minute audio message illustrated with videos of past terrorist attacks, Hamza bin Laden is heard calling on followers to attack Jews, Americans, Westerners and even Russians, in lone-wolf-style attacks, using whatever means are easily available.

"If you are able to pick up a firearm, well and good; if not, the options are many," the voice says, in a video obtained by SITE Intelligence Group.

After a string of several such videos featuring him, experts say Hamza bin Laden's profile within the terror group could be on the rise.

"He has been trying to copy his dad, the tone of his dad, and also to copy and repeat the messages and terminologies used by his dad in the past," said Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent who tracked al Qaeda.

