Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) A mother cradles her little boy under a tree outside the Sabeen Children's Hospital in Sanaa. They're just a few steps from the hospital's entrance, but there is no room for them inside.

Instead, doctors have resorted to treating the boy under a tree, inserting a drip into his arm and hanging a bag of life-saving fluids from a branch above before returning to other patients inside.

His mother, father and brother crowd around him -- they are his doctors for now.

Yemen is battling a cholera epidemic, and on Monday the death toll rose to 184 with a further 11,000 suspected cases across the country, according to Alexandre Faite, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen.

Inside the hospital another mother, Fannah Mohammad, sits on the floor in the corridor, her two daughters' heads in her lap. They are being treated for cholera, and she's trying desperately to look after them.

