The Clarks just went from a family of 3 to a family of 10

(CNN) From the photographs, you can tell they are already a family. There's Jessaka and Justin Clark, and their biological son, Noah. Then there are seven other smiling faces: Maria, Elizabet, Guillermo, Jason, Kristina, Katerin and James; the newest additions to a clan brought together by a little bit of good timing and a lot of courage.

The Clarks, who live in Rincon, Georgia, were exploring adoption options when their caseworker brought them an unusual proposition: Instead of one or two children, what about seven, all at the same time?

"We prayed about it for one night before we said yes," Jessaka Clark told CNN.

The "Super 7," as the Clarks call them, share a biological mother and had been living together in a group foster home for four years when the Clarks met them in April of 2016. The brothers and sisters range in age from five to 14, and it was important for them -- and for the Clarks -- that they stick together.

After a few visitations and overnight stays, the Super 7 moved in with the Clarks in August of 2016.

