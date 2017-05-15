Macron names Édouard Philippe as French Prime Minister

(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron has named Edouard Philippe, the 46-year-old Mayor of Le Havre, as his Prime Minister.

Philippe is a a member of the centre-right Les Républicains party and is close to Alaine Juppé, the former Prime Minister.

In appointing Philippe prime minister, Macron is hoping to bolster his power base.

The choice of Philippe -- widely predicted by political pundits -- indicates Macron's desire to draw support from the conservative opposition and create balance, according to Emmanuelle Schön-Quinlivan, lecturer in European politics at University College, Cork.

"Macron needs to re-tilt the people around him to the right as at the moment the main people around him are from the left. He needs to give a sign towards Les Républicains. This will be a sign to their followers that this government is genuinely from the left and the right," she told CNN.

