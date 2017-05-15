(CNN) A 101-year-old man from southwest England has become the world's oldest tandem skydiver.

Bryson William 'Verdun' Hayes, known as Verdun, completed the record-breaking jump Sunday. He skydived for the very first time a year ago to celebrate his 100th birthday.

"Last year's skydive was an amazing experience," he said in a press statement. "I must have got a bit of a taste for it, because it just made me want to do it again."

And he seemed to enjoy this year's dive just as much. Asked how he felt on landing, he said, "oh, absolutely over the moon."

The previous record was held by Canadian Armand Gendreau, who skydived from 10,000 feet in June 2013 aged 101 and three days.

