(CNN) The cast of NBC's "Will & Grace" is ready to welcome back viewers to the sitcom apartment they could never afford in real life. Their words, not ours.

More than a decade may have passed since "Will & Grace" went off the air, but the cast's self-deprecating wit remains the same, if a new teaser for the show's return is to be believed.

NBC released the 5-minute teaser as part of its Upfronts presentation to advertisers in New York.

In the somewhat meta video, Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) return to their old stomping ground for a song about their return.

Read More