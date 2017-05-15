Breaking News

'This Is Us' cast surprises fans, cue sobbing

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 2:42 PM ET, Mon May 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'This Is Us' cast dish on show's future
'This Is Us' cast dish on show's future

    JUST WATCHED

    'This Is Us' cast dish on show's future

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'This Is Us' cast dish on show's future 02:25

(CNN)Now might be a good time to grab some Kleenex.

NBC has released tear-jerking promotional video for its hit drama "This Is Us."
In a tribute to the show's viewers ahead of Season 2, a group of "This Is Us" fans share personal stories about their connection to the Pearson family. Unbeknownst to them, stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are listening backstage.
And -- as with most "This Is Us" episodes -- everyone is crying.
    Then, just when you thought the show had drained your last possible teardrop, the cast surprises the adoring viewers.
    Read More
    Cue your ugly sob.
    Related: NBC renews 'This Is Us' for two more seasons
    The NBC freshman series has been a breakout success for the network.
    "This Is Us" will move to Thursday nights when it returns in the fall.