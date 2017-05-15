'This Is Us' cast surprises fans, cue sobbing

(CNN) Now might be a good time to grab some Kleenex.

NBC has released tear-jerking promotional video for its hit drama "This Is Us."

In a tribute to the show's viewers ahead of Season 2, a group of "This Is Us" fans share personal stories about their connection to the Pearson family. Unbeknownst to them, stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are listening backstage.

And -- as with most "This Is Us" episodes -- everyone is crying.

Then, just when you thought the show had drained your last possible teardrop, the cast surprises the adoring viewers.

