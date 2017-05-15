New 'Law & Order' is bloody

Story highlights The series will air on Thursdays

The trailer features the murders

(CNN) The new "Law & Order" has the "dun dun" sound effect, but it may be a bit more grisly than fans of the franchise are used to.

NBC released a trailer for "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders," based on the headline grabbing murders of José and Kitty Menendez in 1989.

Edie Falco, best known for her roles in "The Sopranos" and "Nurse Jackie," stars as attorney Leslie Abramson -- the defense lawyer for brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez after they were charged with killing their parents in their Beverly Hills home.

The murders receive a bloody reenactment in the trailer, along with Falco as Abramson saying, "What these boys did is not the issue. It's why they did it."

The series is produced by "Law & Order" honcho Dick Wolf and will be part of the revival of NBC's Thursday night "Must See TV" lineup.