(CNN) Actor Tim Allen has been outspoken about his conservative political views, and now some think he's being punished for that.

ABC canceled Allen's comedy "Last Man Standing" last week after six seasons. The show had performed steadily during its run, but ratings dropped over the last season.

Allen starred as Mike Baxter, a character described by ABC as "a man's man trying to survive in a female-dominated world."

"These days women run for president, serve in our military and provide for their household while men sit in tanning beds and get their cuticles shaped," the bio for Baxter reads on the show's site. "As marketing director of Outdoor Man, Mike dedicates his life to reminding the world what makes men men."

"Last Man Standing" has been hailed by some viewers for its positive portrayal of conservatives, while off-screen Allen has voiced his support for President Trump.