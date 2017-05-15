Breaking News

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting

Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced in May that they are expecting their first child. The couple married in April 2015.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December.
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.
George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor's friend and co-star in the "Ocean's" series, confirmed the news. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
  The couple dated seven years
  They married in August

(CNN)Oh boy, get ready for some new stand up material from Kevin Hart about life with a newborn baby.

The comedian and his wife Eniko Parrish announced on Sunday that they are expecting a boy, their first child together.
"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife," Hart wrote in the caption of a series of three Instagram photos, one of which includes Parrish showing off her baby bump in a selfie. "We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day."
    Parrish also posted to her own Instagram account a sonogram photo and said it was "a boy, straight chillin' already."
    "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the harts with the baby carriage!," she wrote on Sunday. "All on God's timing. I am so ready for our next chapter... Overjoyed!"
    Daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, have been fodder for Hart's comedy routines and Hendrix served as best man at his father's August wedding to Parrish.
    Hart told Chelsea Handler in an interview for her Netflix series last year that it took some time for him to decide to remarry after his split with first wife Torrei Hart, with whom he had Heaven and Hendrix.
    Hart and Parrish met in 2009.
    "It took seven years," Hart said. " And then I was like, 'You know what? [Parrish] deserves it because I can't keep just letting this walk around free. That's not fair to her."