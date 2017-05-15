Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting

Story highlights The couple dated seven years

They married in August

(CNN) Oh boy, get ready for some new stand up material from Kevin Hart about life with a newborn baby.

The comedian and his wife Eniko Parrish announced on Sunday that they are expecting a boy, their first child together.

"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife," Hart wrote in the caption of a series of three Instagram photos, one of which includes Parrish showing off her baby bump in a selfie. "We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day."

Parrish also posted to her own Instagram account a sonogram photo and said it was "a boy, straight chillin' already."

"First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the harts with the baby carriage!," she wrote on Sunday. "All on God's timing. I am so ready for our next chapter... Overjoyed!"