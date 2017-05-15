Freida Pinto sees 'Guerrilla' as a timely story about racial strife

(CNN) "Guerrilla" may have wrapped up Sunday night on Showtime, but Freida Pinto sees endless life in the tale it tells.

The series, set in London in the 1970s, chronicles the story of a couple whose passion for political activism evolves into something deeper and darker after the death of a friend at the hands of police.

Pinto plays one half of that couple -- a woman named Jas who is overcome with anger and frustration by the racial and social injustices of the time.

She stars alongside Babou Ceesay, who plays Jas's boyfriend Marcus, and Idris Elba, who as Jas's ex Kent.

"Learning more about the historical part of the British Black [Power] movement, made me think of exactly what [executive producer] John Ridley was saying -- that this may have happened in the '70s but history keeps repeating itself over and over again, and it seems like we don't learn much from it," Pinto told CNN in a recent interview.

