Drake crashed his cousin's prom

Story highlights Drake showed up at a Memphis prom

He's made a prom dream come true before

(CNN) Drake just raised the chaperone game.

The rapper showed up in Memphis over the weekend, reportedly to escort his cousin , Jalaah Moore, and her date to the prom.

Drake posted a photo of the couple on his official Instagram account with the caption "Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove."

Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove @hyfr_jalaah 🙌🏽💙🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 13, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Moore also shares some images from her big night, tagging one of them as the "Best Day Everrrr."

Best Day Everrrr😍😍😍👑🤞🏽 @champagnepapi A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on May 13, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

💛😊👑 A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on May 14, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Suffice it to say the students at Fairley High were pretty excited and there was plenty of social media evidence of their delight.