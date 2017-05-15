Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 16, 2017

Updated 5:58 PM ET, Mon May 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 16, 2017

There's been a new outbreak of the Ebola virus -- this time in Central Africa. After bringing you up to speed on the fight against it, we're spending some time with a doctor who served on the front lines of the 2014 outbreak in West Africa. The significance of a North Korean missile launch and the teamwork of two CNN Heroes round out our show this Tuesday.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10