CNN 10 - May 16, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 16, 2017

There's been a new outbreak of the Ebola virus -- this time in Central Africa. After bringing you up to speed on the fight against it, we're spending some time with a doctor who served on the front lines of the 2014 outbreak in West Africa. The significance of a North Korean missile launch and the teamwork of two CNN Heroes round out our show this Tuesday.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More