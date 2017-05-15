Nicki Minaj pays off thousands in fans' student loans, tuition

Story highlights Nicki Minaj followed through on her promise and paid thousands in student loans and tuition to several lucky fans

It all started when Minaj launched an impromptu contest on her Twitter account offering to help fans struggling to pay for college

(CNN) Students saddled with college expenses are in for a real treat now that Nicki Minaj has stepped up her efforts to help college kids with their tuition.

The rapper over the weekend shared an Instagram post that lists the names with payments doled out since Minaj called on students last weekend in a tweet to show her their straight A report cards in exchange for tuition money. She also announced that she will be starting a charity for student loans and tuition "very soon."

Devonte Portis, a sophomore majoring in Public Relations at Ohio University is one of those who made the list along with his best friend Christina Holland.

"So coincidental! A blessing," Portis told CNN. "She has since then paid our debts off. It took less than a week to get it all taken care of and I'm registered to go back this summer."

Portis added that he's "thankful" to be a fan of an artist that "genuinely" and "authentically" cares about her fans.

