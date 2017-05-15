Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, May 15

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Mon May 15, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief the Senate on Thursday on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
-- Democrats are embracing the reality they will need Republican help to block President Donald Trump's FBI director selection. (Here's a look at the list of possible candidates.)
-- The United States said it believes the Syrian government is using a crematorium to hide atrocities.
    -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch but warned against "intimidating" Pyongyang.
    -- An anonymous malware researcher has become an internet hero after inadvertently helping stop the spread of this weekend's global cyberattack.
    -- Chinese investors say Trump ties are a top selling point for Kushner Companies.
    -- The Supreme Court will not hear a challenge to the ruling that struck down North Carolina's voter ID law.
    -- The parents of a Penn State fraternity pledge speak about their son's hazing death.
    -- Barron Trump will attend St. Andrew's in Maryland.
    -- Miss USA argued that health care is "a privilege," not a right.
    -- Will Congress end school lunch shaming?
    -- Nikki Minaj stepped up her effort to help college kids with their tuition -- by paying the bills of several lucky fans.