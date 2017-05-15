(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief the Senate on Thursday on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
-- Democrats are embracing the reality they will need Republican help to block President Donald Trump's FBI director selection. (Here's a look at the list of possible candidates.)
-- The United States said it believes the Syrian government is using a crematorium to hide atrocities.
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch but warned against "intimidating" Pyongyang.
-- An anonymous malware researcher has become an internet hero after inadvertently helping stop the spread of this weekend's global cyberattack.
-- Chinese investors say Trump ties are a top selling point for Kushner Companies.
-- The Supreme Court will not hear a challenge to the ruling that struck down North Carolina's voter ID law.
-- The parents of a Penn State fraternity pledge speak about their son's hazing death.
-- Barron Trump will attend St. Andrew's in Maryland.
-- Miss USA argued that health care is "a privilege," not a right.
-- Will Congress end school lunch shaming?
-- Nikki Minaj stepped up her effort to help college kids with their tuition -- by paying the bills of several lucky fans.