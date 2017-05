(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief the Senate on Thursday on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

-- The United States said it believes the Syrian government is using a crematorium to hide atrocities

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch but warned against "intimidating" Pyongyang

-- An anonymous malware researcher has become an internet hero after inadvertently helping stop the spread of this weekend's global cyberattack.

-- The Supreme Court will not hear a challenge to the ruling that struck down North Carolina's voter ID law

-- The parents of a Penn State fraternity pledge speak about their son's hazing death