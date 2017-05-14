Story highlights New York begins a "Baby on Board" button program for pregnant subway riders

There's also a "Please Offer Me a Seat" button, which can be worn by seniors or customers with disabilities

(CNN) The "Baby on Board" motto works for more than just car commuters. At least that's what the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority hopes as it launches an awareness campaign to encourage courtesy in subway cars.

The MTA has begun issuing blue and yellow "Baby on Board" buttons as part of the agency's Courtesy Counts campaign to encourage strap-hangers to be polite to their fellow riders.

The pilot program begins on Mother's Day and runs through Labor Day.

Customers who are pregnant can choose from a "Baby on Board" button or a "Please Offer Me a Seat" button, which can also be worn by seniors or customers who have disabilities.

"Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others but their condition may not always be visible," said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim. "We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first."

Read More