Story highlights
- South Africa clinches World Sevens title
- Beats Scotland in Paris final
- Fifth win from nine rounds
(CNN)The South Africa 'Blitzboks' were crowned HSBC World Rugby Sevens champions Sunday as they claimed the Paris title with a 15-5 victory over Scotland in the final.
The overall series win had been sealed by South Africa's 26-5 semifinal win over New Zealand, combined with England's 19-17 defeat to the Scots at the same stage.
It meant England was unable to overhaul the Blitzboks ahead over the final round of the series in London next weekend.
Sevens all-time leading try scorer Dan Norton crossed three times for England, but it could not overhaul a 19-5 lead for its arch-rival, topped by a fine try for Marky Robertson.
Defending champion Fiji, which came into the penultimate round 25 points adrift in the standings, earlier Sunday saw its chance ended by a quarterfinal defeat to an inspired Scotland.
South African had taken a firm grip on the title by reaching eight of the last nine finals with coach Neil Powell hailing their performances.
"It's been an incredible season so far. We wanted to finish strong in this tournament and in London next week," he told the official HSBC Rugby Sevens website.
And so it proved, with tries from Werner Kok and Dyllan Sage putting South Africa 10-0 ahead at halftime in the final.
Scott Wight pulled a try back for Scotland before Boks skipper Philip Snyman crossed to seal victory, his team's fifth title of the season.
Kok was named player of the final and reflected on his team's dominant season with nine of the 10 rounds completed..
"I think the guys came out and played phenomenally. Every single guy played their part," he said.