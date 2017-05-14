Story highlights South Africa clinches World Sevens title

Beats Scotland in Paris final

Fifth win from nine rounds

(CNN) The South Africa 'Blitzboks' were crowned HSBC World Rugby Sevens champions Sunday as they claimed the Paris title with a 15-5 victory over Scotland in the final.

The overall series win had been sealed by South Africa's 26-5 semifinal win over New Zealand, combined with England's 19-17 defeat to the Scots at the same stage.

It meant England was unable to overhaul the Blitzboks ahead over the final round of the series in London next weekend.

Sevens all-time leading try scorer Dan Norton crossed three times for England, but it could not overhaul a 19-5 lead for its arch-rival, topped by a fine try for Marky Robertson.

Defending champion Fiji, which came into the penultimate round 25 points adrift in the standings, earlier Sunday saw its chance ended by a quarterfinal defeat to an inspired Scotland.

South Africa clinch series title at #Paris7s with final still to play

