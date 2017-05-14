James Woolsey: It'll be hard to find a 'willing' FBI director

Story highlights James Woolsey tells Fareed Zakaria he was "troubled" by James Comey's firing

Woolsey says he's disturbed by reports that President Trump had asked for Comey's "loyalty"

(CNN) Former CIA Director James Woolsey told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that he believed it would be tough to find a "willing" candidate to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

"I find this whole thing, this whole week, to be very troubling for inchoate ways and inchoate reasons," he told Zakaria, referring to President Trump's firing of Comey, who had been in the middle of investigating possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia's interference in last year's election.

"As far as loyalty is concerned, we're senior government officials — our loyalty ought to be to the Constitution. We're not in medieval England, people aren't trying to stage coups and so forth," he told Zakaria.

As for how he might have responded to such a request, Woolsey said it was simple.

