Poll: Comey's firing gets low approval; Trump's support unmoved

Story highlights Trump's approval is essentially unchanged

Twenty-three percent said the GOP health care plan is a 'good idea'

Washington (CNN) Reaction to President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey tilts negative, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday has found.

Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they approve of Trump's decision, compared to 38% who disapprove and 32% who said they did not have enough information to provide an answer.

Those numbers change with party affiliation, however. Fifty-eight percent of Republicans said they approve of Comey's dismissal, with 8% signaling disapproval and 33% with no opinion.

Despite the low overall level of support for the move, Trump's approval rating was essentially unchanged from the last NBC/WSJ poll.

The new poll found 39% approve of Trump's performance as President, while 54% disapprove and 7% are unsure. A mid-April poll pegged Trump's rating at 40% approval, 54% disapproval and 6% unsure.

Read More