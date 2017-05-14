Story highlights Schumer said the need for a special prosecutor was stronger after Trump fired Comey

The senator again called for Sessions to step down as attorney general

Schumer also has requested an IG investigation into any interference in the Russia probe

He called for public testimony from Comey

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that the Senate should refuse to confirm a new FBI director until the Department of Justice appoints a special counsel to lead a probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I think there are a lot of Democrats who feel that way," Schumer said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We'll have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move."

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, proposed the idea after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week.

Trump has yet to name his choice to replace Comey, for which interviews have taken place this weekend , and the Justice Department thus far has declined to appoint a special prosecutor. Republicans leading Congress have also declined to compel a special prosecutor or create an independent investigative commission.

Acknowledging Democrats' limited influence in Congress, Schumer told anchor Jake Tapper, "The key here, of course, is getting some of our Republican colleagues to join us."

