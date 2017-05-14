Callista Gingrich set to be named ambassador to the Vatican

Story highlights Gingrich is a devout Catholic and has said she has "always been a very spiritual person"

Washington (CNN) Callista Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, is the preferred nominee to be the next ambassador to the Vatican.

The White House hopes to announce her nomination before President Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis on May 24 in Rome.

The decision to nominate Gingrich has been made, but the announcement has taken longer than expected pending approval from the Office of Government Ethics, an administration official said.

The White House hopes to formally nominate Gingrich as soon as this week.

Gingrich is a devout Catholic, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network in a 2011 interview that she has "always been a very spiritual person."

