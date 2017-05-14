President Trump, please don't fire Sean Spicer

Story highlights White House press secretary tops list of people in Trump's administration who have been comedy gold, writes Dean Obeidallah

For now, Melissa McCarthy's "Spicey" spoof may be the best antidote to Trump-induced stress, he says

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) There's been one silver lining to the Trump administration so far: It has given us some great comedy.

And of all the people in the administration who have been comedy gold, Sean Spicer tops the list, given Melissa McCarthy's hilarious impression of the White House press secretary on "Saturday Night Live." Sure, Alec Baldwin's impression of Trump has been great, but there's something about McCarthy's Spicer that has even topped that.

We saw more of that last night on "SNL," where McCarthy was back as Spicer and funnier than ever.

The sketch opened with Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (played by Aidy Bryant) holding a press conference because she claimed Spicer was away. When a reporter pointed that he could see Spicer, who's in the US Navy Reserve, outside the window hiding in the bushes, Sanders responded, "I believe that's a naval exercise. He's trying to blend in with his surroundings."

Moments later McCarthy took to the podium, pushing Sanders aside and screaming, "Spicey's back, Sarah is out!" The "SNL" audience roared.

Read More