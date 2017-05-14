Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton came out on top in a head-to-head duel with title leader Sebastian Vettel to win the Spanish Grand Prix Sunday.

The pair touched wheels on lap 38 of 66 at the Circuit de Catalunya as Ferrari's Vettel exited the pits and managed to prevent Hamilton taking the lead.

But his advantage was short lived as Hamilton took advantage of having the quicker soft tire on his Mercedes and powered past Vettel with 22 laps remaining, holding off his arch rival to take the checkered flag.

LAP 38/66: 😱 What a moment! VET and HAM touch at Turn 1 as German returns to track after pitting #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g2meTYc8sy — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2017

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo finished a distant third for Red Bull.

Hamilton has cut the gap on Vettel at the top of the standings to six points after five rounds of this year's Formula 1 championship with his second victory of the season and 55th overall.

