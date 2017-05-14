Frozen burritos recalled over listeria fears

Story highlights Frozen burritos in question packaged between March 8 and May 10

(CNN) A company in New Mexico is recalling about 253,000 pounds of frozen burritos in four states over fears of listeria contamination.

Green Chile Food Company recalled several types of meat and poultry burritos "shipped to institutions, retail stores and distribution centers" in California, Illinois, Oregon, and South Dakota.

The US Department of Agriculture said it discovered the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a beef and potato burrito during routine sampling.

The frozen burritos in question were produced and packaged between March 8 and May 10.

Those who purchased them should not eat them, the USDA said. It asked consumers to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Read More