Putin performs unexpected piano recital in Beijing

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 2:46 PM ET, Sun May 14, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin tickles the ivories before a meeting with China's president.

(CNN)Vladimir Putin, Russia's leading Renaissance man, has just shown off yet another hidden talent: He's a trained pianist.

The controversial Russian president was at a Chinese state guesthouse in Beijing on Sunday, waiting for a meeting with President Xi Jinping. There, Putin spotted a shiny black grand piano and couldn't resist.
Putin sat down and spontaneously played two Russian songs, "Moscow Windows" and "The City on the Free Neva River," Russia's Sputnik news agency reported.
But this was far from a typical spontaneous performance. First, a videographer followed Putin as he walked to the piano. Second, the Russian leader played the unofficial anthems of Moscow and St. Petersburg -- apparently never missing an opportunity to promote his country.
    Putin was in Beijing to attend the "Belt and Road" economic forum. The conference focuses on the massive One Belt, One Road (OBOR) trade initiative, which takes its inspiration from the ancient Silk Road trading route.
    The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar
    The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar is now on sale, featuring photographs and several quotes from the Russian President. "The whole year with the President of Russia!" the caption reads.
    January -- &quot;I wish Orthodox Christians at Christmas happiness, peace, success in good deeds and their endeavors. This holiday puts us in a joyful mood and evokes the brightest feelings and thoughts!&quot;
    January -- "I wish Orthodox Christians at Christmas happiness, peace, success in good deeds and their endeavors. This holiday puts us in a joyful mood and evokes the brightest feelings and thoughts!"
    February -- &quot;It is especially important for parents to devote their whole life to their children, to give their child a part of their soul.&quot;
    February -- "It is especially important for parents to devote their whole life to their children, to give their child a part of their soul."
    March -- &quot;Me and pussy liked each other instantly. I love animals and they evidently feel this too!&quot;
    March -- "Me and pussy liked each other instantly. I love animals and they evidently feel this too!"
    April -- &quot;I spent the day walking. I walked almost nine kilometers in the mountains, everything is still hurting!&quot;
    April -- "I spent the day walking. I walked almost nine kilometers in the mountains, everything is still hurting!"
    May -- &quot;Our common duty is to cherish the holy memory of the fallen during the Great Patriotic War and to take care, in every possible way, of the surviving veterans.&quot;
    May -- "Our common duty is to cherish the holy memory of the fallen during the Great Patriotic War and to take care, in every possible way, of the surviving veterans."
    June -- &quot;Going on holiday in Russia should be comfortable, interesting and not expensive!&quot;
    June -- "Going on holiday in Russia should be comfortable, interesting and not expensive!"
    July -- &quot;Mankind will be interested to know that we have such riches! I think people will come from all over the world!&quot;
    July -- "Mankind will be interested to know that we have such riches! I think people will come from all over the world!"
    August -- &quot;Without bread it is impossible to live. It is correct to say -- bread is the staff of life. That&#39;s how it was, that&#39;s how it is and that&#39;s how it probably will always be.&quot;
    August -- "Without bread it is impossible to live. It is correct to say -- bread is the staff of life. That's how it was, that's how it is and that's how it probably will always be."
    September -- &quot;The feeling is very interesting and the adrenaline is pumping! The birds followed from the left and the right, they are very beautiful!&quot;
    September -- "The feeling is very interesting and the adrenaline is pumping! The birds followed from the left and the right, they are very beautiful!"
    October -- &quot;To inspire people to love Russia ... in this sentence lies the desire to discover the beauty, the diversity and originality and show it to Russian society and the whole world!&quot;
    October -- "To inspire people to love Russia ... in this sentence lies the desire to discover the beauty, the diversity and originality and show it to Russian society and the whole world!"
    November -- &quot;The challenge is, having multiplied the economic forces of the country, to create an army which is capable of securing Russia&#39;s sovereignty, respect for partners and lasting peace.&quot;
    November -- "The challenge is, having multiplied the economic forces of the country, to create an army which is capable of securing Russia's sovereignty, respect for partners and lasting peace."
    December -- &quot;Dear friends! We will soon welcome New Year. The approach of this wonderful moment between the past and future is familiar to us from childhood. We await it with joy, hope and excitement!&quot;
    December -- "Dear friends! We will soon welcome New Year. The approach of this wonderful moment between the past and future is familiar to us from childhood. We await it with joy, hope and excitement!"
    Back page -- &quot;Russia is a peace-loving and self-sufficient country. We do not need any foreign territory or someone else&#39;s natural wealth. But if there is a threat we are ready to use our weapons to ensure our safety.&quot;
    Back page -- "Russia is a peace-loving and self-sufficient country. We do not need any foreign territory or someone else's natural wealth. But if there is a threat we are ready to use our weapons to ensure our safety."
    What is this One Belt, One Road thing, anyway?
    Putin's unexpected piano recital certainly isn't the first time he's publicized his skills and hobbies outside the Kremlin.
    The annual Vladimir Putin calendar has showcased the president's many passions, featuring him as an equestrian, a pilot, a shirtless fisherman and a cat lover.

    CNN's James Griffiths contributed to this report.