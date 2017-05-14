Putin performs unexpected piano recital in Beijing

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar is now on sale, featuring photographs and several quotes from the Russian President. "The whole year with the President of Russia!" the caption reads. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar January -- "I wish Orthodox Christians at Christmas happiness, peace, success in good deeds and their endeavors. This holiday puts us in a joyful mood and evokes the brightest feelings and thoughts!" Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar February -- "It is especially important for parents to devote their whole life to their children, to give their child a part of their soul." Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar March -- "Me and pussy liked each other instantly. I love animals and they evidently feel this too!" Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar April -- "I spent the day walking. I walked almost nine kilometers in the mountains, everything is still hurting!" Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar May -- "Our common duty is to cherish the holy memory of the fallen during the Great Patriotic War and to take care, in every possible way, of the surviving veterans." Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar June -- "Going on holiday in Russia should be comfortable, interesting and not expensive!" Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar July -- "Mankind will be interested to know that we have such riches! I think people will come from all over the world!" Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar August -- "Without bread it is impossible to live. It is correct to say -- bread is the staff of life. That's how it was, that's how it is and that's how it probably will always be." Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar September -- "The feeling is very interesting and the adrenaline is pumping! The birds followed from the left and the right, they are very beautiful!" Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar October -- "To inspire people to love Russia ... in this sentence lies the desire to discover the beauty, the diversity and originality and show it to Russian society and the whole world!" Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar November -- "The challenge is, having multiplied the economic forces of the country, to create an army which is capable of securing Russia's sovereignty, respect for partners and lasting peace." Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: The 2017 Vladimir Putin calendar December -- "Dear friends! We will soon welcome New Year. The approach of this wonderful moment between the past and future is familiar to us from childhood. We await it with joy, hope and excitement!" Hide Caption 13 of 14