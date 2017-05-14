Emmanuel Macron sworn in as French president

Story highlights Macron escorts outgoing President Francois Hollande to his car

He is expected to name a prime minister and full Cabinet by Wednesday

Paris (CNN) Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as French president Sunday following his landslide victory a week ago, in which he vowed to unite a country with deepening divisions.

Macron has shaken up French politics with his meteoric rise to the presidency, winning his campaign as an independent and with the backing of a fledgling political party he founded less than a year ago.

Emmanuel Macron, right, is welcomed by his predecessor, Francois Hollande, as he arrives at the Elysee palace on Sunday.

At 39, Macron becomes the youngest president in France's history, and the youngest leader since Napoleon. He has little experience in governance, serving as economy minister for two years as his most senior role.

But the young leader has promised to breathe new life into French politics and kickstart the country's sluggish economy.

Macron arrived at the Elysee palace Sunday and walked down a red carpet. He was greeted by the outgoing French President Francois Hollande.