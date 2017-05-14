Emmanuel Macron to be sworn in as French president

Story highlights Macron takes the reins from President Francois Hollande

He is expected to name a prime minister and full Cabinet by Wednesday

Paris (CNN) Emmanuel Macron will be sworn in as French president Sunday following his landslide victory a week ago, in which he vowed to unite a country with deepening divisions.

Macron has shaken up French politics with his meteoric rise to the presidency, winning his campaign as an independent and with the backing of a political party he founded less than a year ago.

At 39, Macron becomes the youngest president in France's history, and the youngest leaders since Napoleon. He has little experience in governance, serving as economy minister for two years as his most senior role.

But the young leader has promised to breathe new life into French politics and kickstart the country's sluggish economy.

Macron arrived at the Elysee palace Sunday and walked down a red carpet ahead of a ceremony that will include military honors and a 21-gun salute.

Read More