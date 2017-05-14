Powers Boothe, actor in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," dies at 68

Story highlights Boothe died of natural causes in his sleep, his publicist says

His roles ranged from "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones" to "Deadwood"

(CNN) Actor Powers Boothe, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," and "Deadwood," has died at 68, his publicist, Karen Samfilippo, said.

The Emmy-winning actor passed away Sunday of natural causes in his sleep at his Los Angeles home.

A private service will be held in his home state of Texas, Samfilippo said.

His family is also considering a memorial celebration in his honor for a future date.

Boothe is well known for his villain roles and Westerns. He played a key role in the HBO series "Deadwood" as saloon owner Cy Tolliver.

