Powers Boothe, actor in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," dies at 68

(CNN)Actor Powers Boothe, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," and "Deadwood," has died at 68, his publicist, Karen Samfilippo, said.
The Emmy-winning actor passed away Sunday of natural causes in his sleep at his Los Angeles home.
A private service will be held in his home state of Texas, Samfilippo said.
His family is also considering a memorial celebration in his honor for a future date.
In 1980, Boothe's leading role in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones" earned him an Emmy for "outstanding lead actor in a limited series or special."
More recently, Boothe starred as Senator Roark in "Sin City" and as Gideon Malick on Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." He played a key role in the HBO series "Deadwood" as saloon owner Cy Tolliver.
Friends and colleagues took on Twitter to express his condolences for Boothe's passing.
"It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband," actor Beau Bridges wrote.
Boothe's co-star in the 1984 warm film "Red Dawn," actress Lea Thompson remembered the actor.
"I loved acting with you #PowersBoothe you were a gentlemen and a great actor," she wrote.